$10,000 reward offered for information about guns stolen from Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working to determine who stole dozens of firearms from a Huntsville business.

An ATF spokesman said Wednesday approximately 35 firearms were reported stolen from Gold, Guns and Guitars on Highway 72.

ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft.

Information is still limited, but we have confirmed that the HPD and the ATF are working together to audit the store, located on Highway 72 West, and see what exactly was stolen. The store was closed Wednesday while inventory was taken. A sign on the door said it would be open Thursday.

Investigators said they were looking at pictures and video to try to determine who broke into the store.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available on Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

The ATF did confirm Gold, Guns & Guitars is a Federal Firearms Licensee.

