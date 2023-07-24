DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The 90th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is under way, and on Friday a monster of a fish made a statement.

Brett Rutledge pulled in a massive tiger shark weighing more than 1,000 pounds. Rutledge said it took about 45 minutes to reel in the massive shark.

The 1,019-pound tiger shark is the heaviest brought in so far, measuring about 13 feet long.

The Alabama Deep Sea fishing Rodeo runs from July 20 to July 23. The tournament, a project of the Mobile Jaycees, bills itself as “the largest fishing tournament in the world.”