10 years ago, a 19-year-old girl disappeared in south Alabama

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Wednesday marked a tragic anniversary for one family in Geneva, Alabama.

On September 8, 2011, Shanna Peoples was last seen at her boyfriend’s house down the road. Peoples, who was 19 when she disappeared, hasn’t been seen since.

Despite the years that have passed, the pain of the loss has not gotten any easier.

“It don’t get no easier, just someone come forward and give us something,” father Elvis McKee said. “Let us know what happened to our daughter. All it takes is one person. Somebody say something, please.”

Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock said it is still a small town and the person or persons who took Shanna are still in the community itself.

Over the last decade, the FBI has helped coordinate several massive searches for Peoples. She’s also been the subject of network television missing person shows.

“It should bother everybody in this city, somebody local,” Mock said. “It’s probably somebody you see every day that responsible for it so whoever knows anything, any information about it need to remember it could be your child next time, and that should bother everybody in this city.”

“Friends we’re not going to stop until we bring this to a close,” Geneva Police Captain Michael McDuffie said. “We’re going to find Shanna, we’re going to find who did this if it takes beyond my tenure and the one comes in behind me is working it.”

Despite the passage of time, authorities say they track down leads on a daily and weekly basis on Shanna’s case.

Chief Pepper Mock emphasizes that he believes the person or persons responsible for Shanna’s disappearance remain in the community.

If you can help with the ongoing investigation, you’re asked to contact the Geneva Police Department at 334-684-2777.