1 killed during Zeta in Clarke County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed in Clarke County Thursday after a tree fell on their home during Tropical Storm Zeta.
Brian Hastings, director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, confirmed the news Thursday. The victim’s identity has not been revealed yet.
Hastings said he expects a few more deaths and injuries based on the nature of the wind event during Zeta.
“We only report on ‘official reports’ by local coroners,” Hastings said.
