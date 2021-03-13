1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Selma two-vehicle accident

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a Valley Grande woman Friday evening, according to authorities.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in Selma at about 6 p.m. Friday.

A 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Wendell Scurlock, 70 of Selma, was struck by Linda Dodson Cruse, 70 of Valley Grande, who was driving a 2019 Nissan Murano, troopers report. The crash occurred on Alabama 14 near the 112 mile marker, a mile west of Selma.

Scrulock was pronounced dead at the scene and Cruse was transported to Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

