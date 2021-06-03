1 dead after possible Harvest home invasion

HARVEST, Ala. – Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead after a possible home invasion in Harvest.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) Community Relations Officer Don Webster stated there were two gunshot victims, one male and one female, who were both transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Public Information Officer Brent Patterson stated one of the shooting victims ran across the street from the house they were shot in. All neighbors, including those in the nearby Youth Center, have been interviewed as potential witnesses.

“We’re asking that the public… if you know something, say something,” said Patterson. “Even if it’s something small that you think is not important, it is very important to us.”

Officials said the scene remained active but no suspect or suspects are in custody at this time.