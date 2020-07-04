1 dead after drowning on Lake Martin

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old man’s body has been recovered after drowning on Lake Martin Saturday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Davis Kelly originally from Georgia. However, investigators say Kelly is from Mountain Brook, Ala. During the July 4th holiday, the victim was with his family at the time of the incident. Witnesses said he was in the water when he went under and then never resurfaced, Marine Patrol reports.

This happened in the Eclectic area of Lake Martin, just off of Kowaliga Bay, according to Lt. Mark Fuller.

At this time, there is limited information. Elmore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

