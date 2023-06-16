CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman was killed while a man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Leeburg Friday morning

Candice S. Inman, 50, was killed while David A. Inman, 52, of Cedar Bluff, was injured in a crash on Alabama 273, two miles outside Leeburg, when the Nissan Frontier they were travelling in struck a culvert, overturned and struck an embankment.

Candice Inman, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene while David Inman, the driver, was taken to Atrium Heath Floyd Medical Center, in Rome, Georgia, for treatment. Neither Inmans were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.