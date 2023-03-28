MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say two people led them on a chase that ended with a crash in Flint Creek on Monday – one has been charged with capital murder while the other reportedly “went under.”

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), Ismael Tariq Smith, 21, of Huntsville, was charged on Tuesday, though rescue crews are still searching for the second suspect in the water.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said DPD had a “large presence” and was active in the area Monday afternoon.

DPD Officers were called to a robbery near Casa Santiago on Spring Avenue and were given a vehicle and suspect description, the department said.

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle matching the description of the robbery tried to run from police. Police said the driver lost control and crashed into Flint Creek near Bowles Bridge. DPD said two suspects jumped into the creek. The Rescue Squad was notified.

Police said one person was pulled from the water and taken into custody. That person was identified on Tuesday morning as Smith.

Ismael Tariq Smith (Decatur Police Department)

Smith has been charged with capital murder as a result of DPD’s investigation. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on Monday night with no bond set. The capital murder charge stems from the assumption the second suspect died in the act of committing another crime with Smith, according to a spokesperson for DPD.

The second person was seen “struggling to stay afloat” as they went downstream. DPD said that ALEA Marine Police were resuming the search for that person on Tuesday.

The DPD says drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of Highway 31 near Bowles Bridge Rd while units continue to search the area.