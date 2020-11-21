1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested after pursuit in Tuscaloosa ends in crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have taken an adult and two juvenile suspects into custody after a pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Tuscaloosa.

A 911 caller reported shots fired from a maroon Dodge Charger at University Manor Apartments off Greensboro Avenue at 4:49 p.m., Tuscaloosa PD reports. Officers in the area located the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver who led them on a pursuit down Greensboro, 10th Avenue, Queen City Avenue, Seventh Street, the area of Government Park and back to Greensboro.

The three occupants bailed out of the vehicle after the driver crashed into two unmarked Tuscaloosa Police Ford F150 trucks parked on Eighth Street, outside the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and County Courthouse.

Officers pursued the suspects and took them into custody near a business on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard, police say. Weapons and other items were recovered.

The officers responded to the area of University Manor and found bullet holes in the building and windows of a house in the 400 block of 29th Place.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspects are in police custody, but have not yet been charged as of 8 p.m.