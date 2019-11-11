Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Good News
Special Reports
Crime
Finding Aniah
Politics
National
Border Report Tour
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
International
Weird
Trending
Remembering Cupcake
Top Stories
Trump declares impeachment inquiry ‘over’
Top Stories
Alabama’s Opioid Crisis
Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
Divided US House committee backs pot decriminalization
HEALTH: Anal cancer rates and deaths on the rise in the US, study says
Weather
Sports
The Battle at Bryant-Denny
Southeastern Stream Live
Local Sports
Auburn
Alabama
UAB
High School Sports
Professional Sports
The Big Game
Traffic
Real Time Traffic
Watch
Watch CBS 42 News Live
Watch CBS 42 Live Events
CMA Awards
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Southeastern Stream Live
CBSN Live24/7
CBS Sports
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 Living Local
Holiday Toy Drive Returns!
One Class at a Time
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Apply for the CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
CBS 42 College Football Challenge 2019
Home for the Holidays
Our Station
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
CBS 42 on Amazon’s Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Alabama News
AL Dept. of Education looking into Ashford situation
Trending Stories
“BRING IT” Dance Coach pleads guilty to exposing teen student to HIV
Body found in ditch near Bankhead Highway, police investigating
Alabama superfan dies after writing Tua Tagovailoa a ‘Get Well Soon’ card
Suspect in Aniah Blanchard kidnapping denied bond, ordered to take DNA test
‘There was no choice’: ICU nurse adopts man with autism so he can get life-saving heart transplant
ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union
CLICK HERE TO APPLY
CBS 42 College Football Challenge
CLICK HERE TO PLAY!
CBS 42 College Football Saturday
Check out all the latest sports news now!
CBS 42 Community Events
Jingle Bell Run
More CBS 42 Community Events