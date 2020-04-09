Tua Tagovailoa tapes workout for NFL teams

Tua Tagovailoa talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa held a private one-hour workout that will serve as his “pro day” for NFL teams.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and CDC guidelines, Tagovailoa threw in front of less than 10 people. According to social media reports, Tua ran through 55 scripted throws and another 20 throws in a drill-type setting. The workout was recorded and will be sent to all 32 NFL teams.

Former Bama QB @Tuaamann had his pro day today. @DilfersDimes tells me it’s best QB workout he’s seen in nine years. Says Tua moved fantastically well & was nearly flawless on throws. Workout was filmed to comply with social distancing rules & will be sent to NFL teams today. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 9, 2020

From me and @MikeGarafolo (1/2): Tua Tagovailoa participated in an one-hour long workout with 55 scripted throws and another 20 throws in a dynamic drill setting at a local private gym in place of a traditional pro day. There were less than 10 people present for the workout… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2020

Tua recently said he is feeling “100%” and will be ready to play this fall.

LATEST POSTS