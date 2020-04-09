Tua Tagovailoa tapes workout for NFL teams

Tua Tagovailoa talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa held a private one-hour workout that will serve as his “pro day” for NFL teams.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and CDC guidelines, Tagovailoa threw in front of less than 10 people. According to social media reports, Tua ran through 55 scripted throws and another 20 throws in a drill-type setting. The workout was recorded and will be sent to all 32 NFL teams.

Tua recently said he is feeling “100%” and will be ready to play this fall.

