Tua Tagovailoa tapes workout for NFL teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa held a private one-hour workout that will serve as his “pro day” for NFL teams.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and CDC guidelines, Tagovailoa threw in front of less than 10 people. According to social media reports, Tua ran through 55 scripted throws and another 20 throws in a drill-type setting. The workout was recorded and will be sent to all 32 NFL teams.
Tua recently said he is feeling “100%” and will be ready to play this fall.
LATEST POSTS
- As first stimulus check looms, lawmakers working towards next round of relief
- Help is on the way for unemployed Alabamaians
- Sheriff: Child hit by truck while riding bicycle in Blount County
- COVID-19 racial disparities: Lawmakers call for action
- Senator under fire for selling stocks getting out of market as ethics group calls for investigation