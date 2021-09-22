Aging Matters – Spotlight on Gateway to Community Living

This Living Local segment is sponsored by United Way.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Over the past six weeks, we’ve highlighted programs provided by the United Way Area Agency on Aging.



The Gateway To Community Living program works with Alabama Medicaid’s Initiative.

Morgan Rhodes sat down with us to explain how this program could help you, or a loved one.



Gateway uses the state’s existing long-term care system as a foundation, allowing individuals currently living in institutional settings to enroll in one of seven Home and Community-based Waiver programs.



“It’s a program that helps long-term care residents, typically residents in nursing homes, that want to go back into the community but don’t necessarily have the resources and care they need at home,” said Rhodes.



Transition coordinators work with the family and facilities to make that transition as easy as possible.



“So whether that is back to their house, and they just need some ramps and grab bars installed, they can (help). Or, if they need an apartment and maybe need some utility deposits paid, they can help with that. If they need help locating different resources within their areas, they can also assist with that,” Rhodes said.



If you are wondering if you or a loved one qualifies for this program, first determine if they qualify for Medicaid or are eligible for Medicaid. Next, see how much skilled-nursing-care the patient requires. Then simply fill out an application.



If you missed learning about some of these programs, you might be surprised how they could benefit you or a loved one.



Call 1-800-AGE-LINE for more information on the Gateway Program and all other AAA services.