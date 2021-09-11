Hoover, first responders pay tribute to 9/11 victims

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, Hoover police and fire fighters held a Patriot Day remembrance ceremony to honor the firefighters, police officers, and many others that lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The community came together to pay their respects to those who ran into the world trade center on 9/11. Many people in attendance also gearing up for a Climb to Remember walking taking on 110 flights of stairs.

Twenty years ago, American life was forever changed.

“A shocking event and it drew our country very close together,” said the Mayor of the City of Hoover Frank Brocato.

“I think everyone here today remembers where they were and what they were doing on September 11th. It was the first time in my lifetime that we’ve ever seen someone from foreign soil come to our soil,” said Police Chief Nick Derzis, with the City of Hoover.

Thousands of people lost their lives and among those were hundreds of heroic first responders.

“They were the brightest, most courageous, and the smartest. They had a tremendous amount of experience. To just reflect on that and think about that is remarkable,” said Clay Bentley, the Fire Chief of the City of Hoover.

To pay tribute to the emergency workers who died trying to save others at Ground Zero local men and women suited up for a climb.

“We’ve got firefighters and civilians that have signed up to do a 110 story climb to honor those who did that very climb on 9/11,” Mayor Brocato.

“I’ll climb for terry hat he was the captain of resource one. Probably one of the most prestigious jobs in the fire service. He died. I’ll also climb from Kevin Fifer. He was a lieutenant on engine 33. Chief Fifer was his brother and the first battalion chief to be at the world trade center and he sent his brother up. So I’ll be climbing for those guys,” said Fire Chief Bentley.

Organizers say the ceremony and climb will continue to be a tradition here in the city of hoover for years to come.