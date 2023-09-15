BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All eyes were glued to the screen as the song “Birmingham Sunday” played throughout the theatre.

The screen took people back to the tragic day where Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley lost their life the morning of September 15th, 1963.

“It’s so important for us to show this screening whether people have seen it or not. For us to still remember what our history was, so we don’t repeat it,” said Rachel Gandy, the incoming Executive Director of the Morgan Project.

Gandy said hundreds came out throughout the day on Thursday to watch the documentary “4 Little Girls,” about the four victims who died in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

“The urge and the eagerness for people to remember what happened and also be in the moment here in Birmingham and watch the Spike Lee documentary. It’s very powerful,” said Gandy.

With a virtual introduction by the documentary director, Spike Lee, the film was an eye opening experience to many as a reminder of a dark time in Birmingham history.

“My father gave a speech a day after the bombing, and it was a speech to all of Birmingham. It was basically asking them ‘where are you?’ It was similar to Dr. King’s ‘Letter From a Birmingham Jail,'” said Charles Morgan III, the son of former civil rights lawyer Charles Morgan.

Though Morgan said he watched the film before, he said the emotions never change.

“You get to know these little girls and it just deepens your feeling for how horrible this was,” said Morgan.